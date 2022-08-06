XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-$5.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. XPO Logistics also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.55-$5.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.79.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Down 2.3 %

XPO opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after buying an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,543 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.