Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

XPER opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Xperi by 85.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

