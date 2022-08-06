Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.51-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

