WOO Network (WOO) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $285.37 million and $51.72 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,970,234,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,508,280 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

