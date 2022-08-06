Wolfe Research Increases Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $15.50

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $53.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058 over the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

