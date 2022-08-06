Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 1,400 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $208.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $249.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.06.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,038,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,479,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,004,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

