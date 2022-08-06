WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. WESCO International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.60-$16.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $15.60-$16.40 EPS.

WESCO International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $132.44. The stock had a trading volume of 581,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,529. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WESCO International stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International, Inc. ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

