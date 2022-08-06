WeOwn (CHX) Market Cap Tops $525,389.10

WeOwn (CHX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $525,389.10 and approximately $61,144.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeOwn

CHX is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com.

WeOwn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

