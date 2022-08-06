Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 13,345 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,328,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.