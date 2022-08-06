Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tesla to $930.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $864.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day moving average of $842.10. The firm has a market cap of $902.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.