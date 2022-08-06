Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 7,691 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 799.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $228.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

