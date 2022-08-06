Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $301.32 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

