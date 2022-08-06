Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 1,565 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

