Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $168.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

