Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $44.73 on Exchanges

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $209,074.80 and $99,073.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.73 or 0.00193036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars.

