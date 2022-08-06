Warburg Research Reiterates “€60.20” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.06) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.90 ($41.13) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Vonovia Price Performance

VNA stock opened at €30.32 ($31.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.21 and a 200-day moving average of €38.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($62.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

