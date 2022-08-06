Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $20.16 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.08% of STERIS worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in STERIS by 84.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STE traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.98. The stock had a trading volume of 710,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,602. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.71.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

