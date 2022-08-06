Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Volta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Volta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $2.50 price target on Volta in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.78.

Volta Stock Down 2.1 %

VLTA stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Volta has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Trading of Volta

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Volta will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Volta by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Volta by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Volta in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

