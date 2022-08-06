Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

