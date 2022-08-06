VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Tops $780,249.64

VIG (VIG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $780,249.64 and approximately $63.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,938,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

