Viberate (VIB) Achieves Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Viberate (VIB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $262,294.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060785 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,370,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

