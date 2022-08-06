Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 183,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,179,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 57,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 162,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

