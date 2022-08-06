Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fiserv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 110,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,537. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,224,609 shares of company stock worth $113,982,154 and sold 49,000 shares worth $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

