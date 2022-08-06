Vestor Capital LLC Buys 177 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.