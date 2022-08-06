Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,113 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 143,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 106,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

VZ opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

