Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $61.27 million and $10.45 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

