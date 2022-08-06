Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Cowen

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

