Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Cowen

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.
Varonis Systems Price Performance
Shares of VRNS opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.