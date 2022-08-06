Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Cowen

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of VRNS opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

