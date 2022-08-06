Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.