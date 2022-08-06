Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. 2,719,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,574. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.48.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

