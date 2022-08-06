Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. 2,719,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,574. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

