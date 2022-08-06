Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

