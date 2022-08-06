Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $32,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.