Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.41% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $15,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,396,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

