Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

VCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

VCSA stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $247.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Research analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $156,920,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

