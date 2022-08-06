United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

United States Cellular Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of USM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. 223,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Insider Transactions at United States Cellular

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Cellular by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Cellular by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United States Cellular by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

