United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $196.76 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

