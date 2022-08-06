UniCrypt Hits 1-Day Volume of $30,268.00 (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $293.67 or 0.01266101 BTC on major exchanges. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $30,268.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00223787 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00552054 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004873 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,803 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniCrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniCrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

