Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $1.10 million and $96.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 124.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00621541 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015822 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
