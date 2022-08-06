U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) versus 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Critical Analysis

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Silica and 5E Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica $1.10 billion 0.98 -$33.76 million ($0.34) -42.09 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

5E Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Silica.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

75.1% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Silica and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica 0 1 1 0 2.50 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Silica presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.53%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.33%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than U.S. Silica.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Silica and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica -1.97% -1.50% -0.42% 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Summary

5E Advanced Materials beats U.S. Silica on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products. It also provides various grades of whole-grain round silica to the foundry industry; ground silica and industrial minerals products for various products; and engineered performance materials made from diatomaceous earth (DE), clay, and perlite. In addition, the company offers transportation, equipment rental, and contract labor services. It serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing, building products, chemicals, fillers and extenders, filtration, glass, recreation, testing industries, and industrial and specialty products end markets. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

