Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $153.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $245.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.96.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.29. Twilio has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $382.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

