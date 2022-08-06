Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.37 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $(0.43)-$(0.37) EPS.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $13.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.92. 17,259,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,889. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $382.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.96.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Institutional Trading of Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

