TrueDeck (TDP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,400.00

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $36,957.24 and $7,400.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,196.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060795 BTC.

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

