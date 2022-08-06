True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$6.75 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$6.55 on Friday. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$7.60. The company has a market cap of C$584.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.81.

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.29%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

