TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

TACT opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TransAct Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 325 Capital LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

See Also

