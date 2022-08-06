TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %
TACT opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
