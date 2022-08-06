TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.78.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE X opened at C$129.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.86.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6199991 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

