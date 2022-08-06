TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TJX opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

