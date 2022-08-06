Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,146. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $663.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

