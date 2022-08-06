Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.
Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 7.8 %
NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,146. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $663.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.