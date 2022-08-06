The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after buying an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.