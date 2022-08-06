The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61,912 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 310,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.